FY2021 Earnings Forecast for DSV Panalpina A/S Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:DSDVY)

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report issued on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kerstens now expects that the company will earn $3.65 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DSV Panalpina A/S’s FY2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

DSDVY has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.28.

Shares of DSDVY stock opened at $124.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $55.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 12 month low of $74.20 and a 12 month high of $126.13.

DSV Panalpina A/S

DSV Panalpina A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

