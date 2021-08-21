FY2021 EPS Estimates for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) Lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.33). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of ACRX stock opened at $1.05 on Thursday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $2.94. The company has a market cap of $125.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.27.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08).

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,469 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 15,060 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 325.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,175 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 104,186 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,088 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 16,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company's lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain.

