Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) & Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) Head to Head Comparison

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) and Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Telekom Austria and Orbsat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telekom Austria 9.04% 14.71% 5.08% Orbsat -57.74% -524.89% -123.38%

This table compares Telekom Austria and Orbsat’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telekom Austria $5.20 billion 1.16 $443.69 million $1.32 13.78 Orbsat $5.69 million 1.14 -$2.76 million N/A N/A

Telekom Austria has higher revenue and earnings than Orbsat.

Volatility and Risk

Telekom Austria has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orbsat has a beta of 2.37, indicating that its stock price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Telekom Austria and Orbsat, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telekom Austria 0 1 1 0 2.50 Orbsat 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Telekom Austria beats Orbsat on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telekom Austria

Telekom Austria AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and multimedia services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Belarus, Slovenia, Serbia, North Macedonia, and Corporate and Other. Its products include voice, mobile, satellite, data, and roaming. The company was founded in July 1998 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

About Orbsat

Orbsat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design. It also focuses on the distribution, development and reselling of satellite enabled communications hardware. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Aventura, FL.

