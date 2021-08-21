Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($2.67) Per Share (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.67) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.73). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.96) EPS.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist boosted their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.18.

NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $11.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.01. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $20.04. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $413.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.26.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 312,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after buying an additional 25,823 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $439,000. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,309,000 after acquiring an additional 72,251 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 10,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

