B. Riley Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.25. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $227.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.37 million. Warrior Met Coal had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $18.78 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Warrior Met Coal has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $25.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,089 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at $6,375,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter valued at $3,764,000. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 765,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,120,000 after purchasing an additional 107,679 shares in the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is presently -29.41%.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

