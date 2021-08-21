FY2021 EPS Estimates for BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Raised by Cantor Fitzgerald

BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for BiomX in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.20) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.43). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for BiomX’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.18) EPS.

PHGE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BiomX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of BiomX in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of PHGE opened at $3.66 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.85. The company has a market cap of $89.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.46.

BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHGE. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BiomX in the first quarter worth $181,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in BiomX in the first quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in BiomX in the first quarter worth $2,556,000. 25.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lynne Marie Sullivan acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Eitan Solomon acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 41,250 shares of company stock valued at $165,000 in the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

