BTIG Research Boosts NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Price Target to $27.00

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) had its price target upped by BTIG Research from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NTST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETSTREIT from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NETSTREIT from $20.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on NETSTREIT in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.64.

Shares of NTST stock opened at $26.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.81. NETSTREIT has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $26.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a PE ratio of -2,604.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 13.09 and a quick ratio of 13.09.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 0.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that NETSTREIT will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is 115.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NETSTREIT in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

