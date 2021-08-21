Vistra (NYSE:VST) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra (NYSE:VST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $21.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vistra Energy Corp. is an energy company. It offers electricity and power generation, distribution and transmission solutions. Vistra Energy Corp. is based in Dallas, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Vistra from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vistra from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $18.13 on Tuesday. Vistra has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 817.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 619.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

