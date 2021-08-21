Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €65.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DPW has been the topic of several other reports. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €63.66 ($74.89) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.18 ($90.80) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €63.92 ($75.20).

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

DPW opened at €59.41 ($69.89) on Tuesday. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 52-week high of €41.32 ($48.61). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €57.95.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.