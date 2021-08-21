Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rekor Systems Inc. is the parent of Rekor Recognition Systems, Inc. It provides advanced vehicle recognition systems, powered by OpenALPR software, which improve the accuracy of license plate reads and also identify the make, model and color of vehicles. The company’s products used for law enforcement, security and surveillance, electronic toll collection, parking operations, banking and insurance, logistics, traffic management and customer loyalty. Rekor Systems Inc., formerly known as Novume Solutions Inc., is based in Chantilly, Virginia. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Rekor Systems from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Rekor Systems from $17.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Rekor Systems from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:REKR opened at $6.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.41 million, a P/E ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.70. Rekor Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $25.38.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Rekor Systems had a negative net margin of 133.40% and a negative return on equity of 52.22%. As a group, analysts predict that Rekor Systems will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 20.6% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 75.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 15.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

