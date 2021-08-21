Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $262.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BD exited third-quarter fiscal 2021 with better-than-expected results. The company’s robust segmental performances, along with solid geographical revenues, are impressive. Regulatory approvals and a plethora of launches over the past few months are encouraging. BD’s slew of strategic deals also augurs well. Expansion of both margins bodes well for the stock. A raised financial outlook despite pandemic-led uncertainties is encouraging. A strong solvency position is an added plus. Yet, expected decline in the company’s Medication Management Solutions unit is discouraging. BD’s operation in a significantly consolidated medical technology industry is worrying. Other headwinds like the company’s operation in a stiff competitive market and forex woes prevail. Over the past six months, BD has underperformed its industry.”

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Becton, Dickinson and from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $272.33.

BDX opened at $249.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.92. Becton, Dickinson and has a one year low of $219.50 and a one year high of $267.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $97,361.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,309 shares of company stock worth $320,395 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 25.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,982,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,157,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,142 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,219,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,971,776,000 after purchasing an additional 269,994 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,231,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,224 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,533,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,102,620,000 after buying an additional 93,388 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 38.2% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,451,463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,082,551,000 after buying an additional 1,230,202 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

