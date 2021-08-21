Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Price Target Raised to C$54.00 at National Bankshares

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ATD.B. BMO Capital Markets raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$50.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$57.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$50.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Alimentation Couche-Tard presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$53.93.

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at C$52.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.55. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of C$36.03 and a 12 month high of C$52.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$47.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$55.86 billion and a PE ratio of 17.00.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

