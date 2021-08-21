TD Securities Downgrades Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) to Hold

TD Securities cut shares of Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has C$19.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$21.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Acumen Capital upped their target price on Cervus Equipment from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC upped their target price on Cervus Equipment from C$16.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Cervus Equipment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of CERV stock opened at C$19.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.58. Cervus Equipment has a fifty-two week low of C$7.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$296.76 million and a PE ratio of 10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Cervus Equipment Corporation, an equipment dealer, provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

