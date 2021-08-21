Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM)

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Sonim Technologies in a research note issued on Monday, August 16th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.37) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.36). Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sonim Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 95.56% and a negative net margin of 46.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of SONM stock opened at $0.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 3.41. Sonim Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $1.70.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SONM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 133.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,390,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,264 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 182.1% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,567 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 80.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,299,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,890 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 264.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 325,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Sonim Technologies during the first quarter worth $118,000. 28.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Robert L. Tirva sold 42,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $27,450.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of mission-critical smart phone-based solutions for workers in extreme, hazardous, and isolated environments. Its products include ultra-rugged mobile phones, business process applications, and a suite of industrial-grade accessories. The company was founded by Ram Chandran, Isaac Eteminan, Anush Gopalan, Jai Kumar, Sudu Srinivasan, and Joakim Wiklund on August 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

