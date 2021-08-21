Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farmer Bros. Co. is in the business of roasting, packaging and distributing coffee and allied products to restaurants, hotels, hospitals, convenience stores and fast food outlets. The company’s primary raw material is green coffee. Green coffee is purchased through domestic commodity brokers. Coffee is an agricultural commodity, and is subject to fluctuations of both price and supply. “

Shares of NASDAQ FARM opened at $7.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $140.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Farmer Bros. has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $13.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 22NW LP lifted its position in Farmer Bros. by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. 22NW LP now owns 1,417,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,986,000 after acquiring an additional 222,761 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Farmer Bros. by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,563,000 after acquiring an additional 57,046 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Farmer Bros. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,689,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Farmer Bros. by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 714,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,063,000 after acquiring an additional 14,477 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Farmer Bros. by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 586,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,447,000 after acquiring an additional 89,050 shares during the period. 58.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

