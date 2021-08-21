Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Short Interest Up 19.6% in July

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 689,200 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the July 15th total of 576,400 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 158,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,337,000 after purchasing an additional 360,068 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,320,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 163.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 294,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 182,703 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 419.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 178,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 144,107 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 180.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 217,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 140,208 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RGP opened at $16.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Resources Connection has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $530.81 million, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $172.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.68 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 4.01%. Resources Connection’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Resources Connection will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

