Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Entegris has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.20.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $112.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 4.45. Entegris has a 52 week low of $62.51 and a 52 week high of $126.41. The company has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40 and a beta of 1.23.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entegris will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

In other news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.42, for a total value of $2,132,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,806 shares in the company, valued at $23,178,368.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 9,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,102,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,816 shares of company stock worth $7,839,865. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Entegris by 270.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after buying an additional 109,678 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Entegris by 13.5% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Entegris by 32.4% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Entegris by 28.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, David J Yvars Group grew its position in Entegris by 1,549.8% during the first quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 66,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,488,000 after buying an additional 62,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

