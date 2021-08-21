Equities Analysts Set Expectations for CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:DBM)

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) – Investment analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.69. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock.

Get CanWel Building Materials Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DBM. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Haywood Securities lowered their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.93.

CanWel Building Materials Group stock opened at C$6.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.13. CanWel Building Materials Group has a fifty-two week low of C$6.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.83. The company has a market cap of C$553.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.91.

About CanWel Building Materials Group

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.