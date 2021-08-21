Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Shares Gap Up to $63.93

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $63.93, but opened at $65.43. Turning Point Therapeutics shares last traded at $64.36, with a volume of 150 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 0.97.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.06. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, EVP Andrew John Partridge sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $139,988.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,348.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Alles purchased 2,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.34 per share, for a total transaction of $162,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $162,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,855,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,782,000 after purchasing an additional 677,558 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,894,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,797,000 after acquiring an additional 373,052 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,122,000 after acquiring an additional 357,703 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,584,000 after acquiring an additional 306,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,438,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,224,000 after acquiring an additional 382,520 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

