Zacks Investment Research Downgrades HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hoya Corporation is a specialty manufacturer of optical glass. The Company’s business activities include information technology, eye care, medical, and imaging systems. Its information technologies products include mask blanks and photomasks for semiconductor and LCD, glass memory disks, optical lenses, laser equipment and glass for electronic materials. Its eye care segment includes eyeglass lenses, contact lenses and intraocular lenses while the medical segment includes endoscopic imaging devices and hydroxyapatite. The Company’s imaging system offers digital cameras and CCTV lenses. It also offers system architecture, crystal products, surveying instruments. Hoya Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HOCPY. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HOYA in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised HOYA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded HOYA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $152.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HOCPY opened at $153.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.60. HOYA has a fifty-two week low of $94.44 and a fifty-two week high of $159.45.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. HOYA had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. On average, analysts expect that HOYA will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

HOYA Company Profile

HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products.

