DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $72.53

DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 72.53 ($0.95) and traded as low as GBX 71.34 ($0.93). DP Eurasia shares last traded at GBX 73 ($0.95), with a volume of 109,824 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on shares of DP Eurasia in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,992.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 72.53.

DP Eurasia N.V. operates corporate-owned and franchised stores under the Domino's Pizza brand in Turkey, Russia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia. The company offers pizza delivery and takeaway services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 771 stores, including 550 franchised stores and 221 corporate-owned stores.

