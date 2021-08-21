Croda International (LON:CRDA) Sets New 1-Year High at $9,238.00

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 9,238 ($120.70) and last traded at GBX 9,210 ($120.33), with a volume of 224589 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9,092 ($118.79).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRDA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 7,600 ($99.29) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of Croda International to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 6,100 ($79.70) to GBX 8,600 ($112.36) in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 7,800 ($101.91) to GBX 9,400 ($122.81) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 5,700 ($74.47) to GBX 6,600 ($86.23) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital lifted their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 7,400 ($96.68) to GBX 9,200 ($120.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 8,450 ($110.40).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7,973.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34. The stock has a market cap of £12.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.79.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a GBX 43.50 ($0.57) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.50%.

In other news, insider Keith Layden sold 9,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,610 ($112.49), for a total value of £858,847.50 ($1,122,089.76).

Croda International Company Profile (LON:CRDA)

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

