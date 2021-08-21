Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Shares Gap Up to $14.14

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.14, but opened at $16.61. Coherus BioSciences shares last traded at $15.32, with a volume of 17,292 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHRS. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.71.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 41.86% and a negative return on equity of 80.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell purchased 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $49,654.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $421,092.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 493,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,688,578.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 44.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

