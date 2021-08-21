Abrdn (LON:ABDN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $260.60

Shares of Abrdn PLC (LON:ABDN) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 260.60 ($3.40) and last traded at GBX 263.60 ($3.44), with a volume of 513309 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 274.90 ($3.59).

ABDN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Abrdn from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC increased their price objective on Abrdn from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Abrdn from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 315 ($4.12) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Abrdn from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 355 ($4.64) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Abrdn from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 314 ($4.10).

The stock has a market cap of £5.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.01. The company has a quick ratio of 20.73, a current ratio of 20.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a GBX 7.30 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. Abrdn’s payout ratio is currently 0.33%.

In other Abrdn news, insider Douglas J. Flint bought 2,800 shares of Abrdn stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 291 ($3.80) per share, for a total transaction of £8,148 ($10,645.41).

Abrdn Company Profile (LON:ABDN)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

