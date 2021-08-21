Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $24.01

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.01 and last traded at $24.10, with a volume of 2660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.95.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kingsoft Cloud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie cut their price target on Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.14. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.92 and a beta of 1.79.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.78). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,846,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,207,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 7.6% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 100.0% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile (NASDAQ:KC)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.