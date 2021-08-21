InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InfuSystem is a rapidly growing healthcare services company that provides state-of-the-art electronic continuous ambulatory infusion pumps, supplies and support to oncology practices and clinics throughout the United States. More than 60% of oncologists across all 50 states turn to InfuSystem as their single, full-service source for cost-effective infusion pump management. “

Separately, Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of InfuSystem in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of INFU opened at $15.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $315.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.93. InfuSystem has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.93.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). InfuSystem had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 38.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that InfuSystem will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INFU. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in InfuSystem by 13.9% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 15,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in InfuSystem in the first quarter worth $311,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in InfuSystem by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 33.5% during the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 130,314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 32,734 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of InfuSystem during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Services. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

