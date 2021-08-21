NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) & Enel Generación Chile (OTCMKTS:EOCCY) Financial Comparison

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) and Enel Generación Chile (OTCMKTS:EOCCY) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

This table compares NextEra Energy and Enel Generación Chile’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextEra Energy $18.00 billion 9.40 $2.92 billion $2.31 37.35 Enel Generación Chile $2.04 billion 1.26 $274.88 million N/A N/A

NextEra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Enel Generación Chile.

Risk and Volatility

NextEra Energy has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enel Generación Chile has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NextEra Energy and Enel Generación Chile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextEra Energy 18.69% 10.84% 3.70% Enel Generación Chile -13.90% -37.57% -20.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for NextEra Energy and Enel Generación Chile, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextEra Energy 0 2 9 0 2.82 Enel Generación Chile 0 0 0 0 N/A

NextEra Energy presently has a consensus price target of $80.85, indicating a potential downside of 6.29%. Given NextEra Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe NextEra Energy is more favorable than Enel Generación Chile.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.9% of NextEra Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of NextEra Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

NextEra Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Enel Generación Chile pays an annual dividend of $1.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.6%. NextEra Energy pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NextEra Energy has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

NextEra Energy beats Enel Generación Chile on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc. is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar. It provides full energy and capacity requirements services; engages in power and gas marketing and trading activities; participates in natural gas production and pipeline infrastructure development; and owns a retail electricity provider. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

About Enel Generación Chile

Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A., an electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company generates electricity through hydro, thermal, and wind power sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 6,114 megawatts of installed capacity with 28 generation facilities and a total of 110 generation units. The company also supplies its electricity to regulated electricity distribution companies; unregulated industrial firms primarily in the mining, pulp, and steel sectors; and the pool market. Further it provides engineering consulting services. The company was formerly known as Empresa Nacional de Electricidad S.A. and changed its name to Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A. in November 2016. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A. is a subsidiary of Enel Chile S.A.

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.