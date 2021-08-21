Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) & Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Critical Analysis

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) and Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha Teknova and Intellia Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Teknova N/A N/A N/A Intellia Therapeutics -442.58% -39.01% -29.33%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Alpha Teknova and Intellia Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Teknova 0 0 4 0 3.00 Intellia Therapeutics 0 3 14 0 2.82

Alpha Teknova currently has a consensus target price of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 39.84%. Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $143.38, suggesting a potential downside of 3.98%. Given Alpha Teknova’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Alpha Teknova is more favorable than Intellia Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of Alpha Teknova shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.3% of Intellia Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Intellia Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alpha Teknova and Intellia Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Teknova N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Intellia Therapeutics $57.99 million 189.22 -$134.23 million ($2.40) -62.22

Alpha Teknova has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Intellia Therapeutics.

Summary

Alpha Teknova beats Intellia Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile

Alpha Teknova, Inc. provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Hollister, California.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases. The company was founded by Andrew May, Luciano Marraffini, Rodolphe Barrangou, Nessan Bermingham, Rachel Haurwitz, Erik Sontheimer, Jennifer Doudna, and Derrick Rossi in May 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

