$874.63 Million in Sales Expected for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to report sales of $874.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $897.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $846.30 million. Abercrombie & Fitch posted sales of $698.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full-year sales of $3.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $4.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.05. The company had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.53 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 22.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.29) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ANF shares. Argus raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 258.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,644.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth about $200,000. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $38.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.84. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $47.29.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

