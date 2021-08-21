Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Lifted by B. Riley

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Marathon Digital in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marathon Digital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.25). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 78.08%.

MARA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Compass Point began coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ MARA opened at $35.26 on Thursday. Marathon Digital has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $57.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.18. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.79 and a beta of 4.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 360.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

