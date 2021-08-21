Analysts Set Expectations for Oatly Group AB’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oatly Group in a research report issued on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.10). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Oatly Group’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OTLY. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist downgraded Oatly Group to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Nordea Equity Research initiated coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 28.83.

Shares of NASDAQ OTLY opened at 15.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Oatly Group has a 52-week low of 14.87 and a 52-week high of 29.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 20.95.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. The firm had revenue of 146.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 146.98 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter worth $36,000. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

