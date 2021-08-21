Raymond James Increases Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Price Target to $21.00

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cedar Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE CDR opened at $17.35 on Tuesday. Cedar Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $18.29. The company has a market capitalization of $237.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.54.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $2.88. Cedar Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 17.47%. Analysts predict that Cedar Realty Trust will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Cedar Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 9.03%.

In related news, Director Sharon Hochfelder Stern purchased 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.93 per share, for a total transaction of $33,432.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at $33,432. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Philip Mays sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $53,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,099.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 16.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. 40.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

