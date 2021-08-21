Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Price Target Cut to $530.00

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) had its target price reduced by analysts at Mizuho from $650.00 to $530.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank lowered Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.18 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Tencent in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tencent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.84.

Shares of OTCMKTS TCEHY opened at $56.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $538.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.60. Tencent has a twelve month low of $53.47 and a twelve month high of $99.40.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Tencent had a net margin of 35.23% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $20.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.44 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tencent will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

