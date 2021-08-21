Endo International Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 13,111 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 232% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,951 put options.

NASDAQ:ENDP opened at $2.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $497.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.42. Endo International has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $10.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.43.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. Endo International had a net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 94.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Endo International will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ENDP shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Endo International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. raised their price target on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Endo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.64.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Endo International by 15.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,425,000 after buying an additional 549,953 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Endo International during the first quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Endo International by 19.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 245,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 39,180 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Endo International during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,546,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endo International during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

