Endo International Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 13,111 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 232% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,951 put options.
NASDAQ:ENDP opened at $2.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $497.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.42. Endo International has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $10.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.43.
Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. Endo International had a net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 94.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Endo International will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Endo International by 15.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,425,000 after buying an additional 549,953 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Endo International during the first quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Endo International by 19.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 245,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 39,180 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Endo International during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,546,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endo International during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Endo International Company Profile
Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.
