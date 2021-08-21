Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) PT Raised to $170.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.02% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.40.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $166.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $61.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $175.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total transaction of $1,114,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,424.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.