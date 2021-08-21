B. Riley Comments on CNO Financial Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for CNO Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.20.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CNO. Zacks Investment Research raised CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:CNO opened at $23.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.29. CNO Financial Group has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $27.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.41.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 6.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 174.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 203,603 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 23.3% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 59,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 11,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 86,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 20.55%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.