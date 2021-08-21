Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $85.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $65.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.06.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $73.22 on Thursday. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $43.64 and a 1 year high of $85.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of -72.50 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.48.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The company had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $720,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,588.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $1,260,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,331 shares in the company, valued at $23,905,439.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 312,546 shares of company stock worth $21,416,242. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Read More: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.