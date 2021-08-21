Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exicure Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing therapeutics for immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases and genetic disorders based on our proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid technology. Exicure Inc. is based in IL, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Exicure from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of XCUR stock opened at $1.15 on Thursday. Exicure has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $2.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.43. The stock has a market cap of $101.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Exicure had a negative net margin of 1,318.75% and a negative return on equity of 78.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exicure will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XCUR. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exicure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of Exicure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Exicure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salzhauer Michael bought a new position in shares of Exicure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Exicure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.19% of the company’s stock.

About Exicure

Exicure, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for neurology, immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases, and genetic disorders based on its proprietary spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology. Its drug candidate includes cavrotolimod (AST-008) that is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors.

