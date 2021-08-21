Robert W. Baird Increases Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target to $175.00

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KEYS. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.75.

KEYS opened at $168.79 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.93. Keysight Technologies has a 12-month low of $90.62 and a 12-month high of $169.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $229,155.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $5,923,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $816,541.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,217,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,783 shares of company stock worth $1,152,033. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,056,730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $139,579,000 after purchasing an additional 21,572 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 34.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 27,994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 5.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,441 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

