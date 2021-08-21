Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on RARE. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $178.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.26.

NASDAQ RARE opened at $80.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.20. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $72.83 and a 12 month high of $179.65. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 1.81.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $86.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.88 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 97.79% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 1,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $132,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.63, for a total value of $41,353.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,876.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,713 shares of company stock valued at $262,894 in the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

