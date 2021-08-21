Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $500.72 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) will announce sales of $500.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $489.10 million and the highest is $510.06 million. Nabors Industries reported sales of $437.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.
On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full-year sales of $1.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nabors Industries.
Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.
Shares of NBR stock opened at $67.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $554.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 3.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.12. Nabors Industries has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $133.61.
Nabors Industries Company Profile
Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.
