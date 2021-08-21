Analyzing GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) & Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA)

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) and Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Get GSI Technology alerts:

GSI Technology has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit Wireless Technologies has a beta of -0.41, indicating that its stock price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for GSI Technology and Summit Wireless Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GSI Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00 Summit Wireless Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Summit Wireless Technologies has a consensus price target of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 71.64%. Given Summit Wireless Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Summit Wireless Technologies is more favorable than GSI Technology.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GSI Technology and Summit Wireless Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GSI Technology $27.73 million 4.57 -$21.50 million N/A N/A Summit Wireless Technologies $2.40 million 21.33 -$12.70 million ($2.47) -1.36

Summit Wireless Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GSI Technology.

Profitability

This table compares GSI Technology and Summit Wireless Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSI Technology -65.68% -25.40% -21.95% Summit Wireless Technologies -304.57% -139.82% -97.08%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.0% of GSI Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of Summit Wireless Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 35.1% of GSI Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Summit Wireless Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GSI Technology beats Summit Wireless Technologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles. Its products are used in a range of networking and telecommunications equipment, including core routers, multi-service access routers, universal gateways, enterprise edge routers, service provider edge routers, optical edge routers, fast Ethernet switches, wireless base stations, and network access equipment; military and aerospace applications, such as radar and guidance systems and satellites; professional audio applications comprising sound mixing systems; test and measurement applications consisting of high-speed testers; and automotive applications, such as smart cruise control; and medical applications, including ultrasound and CAT scan equipment. The company markets its products through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. GSI Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Summit Wireless Technologies

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. engages in the manufacture of modules which wirelessly transmit and receive audio directly to speakers. Its products include Summit TX-SD, Summit RX-SD, TX Dev Kit, RX Dev Kit, 30 Watt Amp, and DAC board. The company was founded on July 23, 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for GSI Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSI Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.