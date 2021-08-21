FY2021 Earnings Forecast for VolitionRx Limited Issued By Zacks Investment Research (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX)

VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) – Stock analysts at Zacks Investment Research upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for VolitionRx in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research analyst S. Ralston now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.44).

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of VolitionRx in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX opened at $3.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $165.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 5.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.49. VolitionRx has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $6.67.

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. VolitionRx had a negative net margin of 35,776.27% and a negative return on equity of 95.34%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million.

In related news, insider Jason Bradley Md Terrell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $35,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,949 shares in the company, valued at $88,319.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in VolitionRx by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in VolitionRx by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in VolitionRx by 9.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in VolitionRx by 5.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 167,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 8,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VolitionRx in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

About VolitionRx

VolitionRX Ltd. is a multi-national life sciences company, which engages in the development of blood-based cancer tests to help diagnose a range of cancers. Its products include the Nucleosomics platform that identifies and measures nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid. The company was founded on August 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

