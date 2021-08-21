Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aerovate Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now expects that the company will earn ($0.27) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.21). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aerovate Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.14) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.66) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AVTE. Wedbush initiated coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, July 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVTE opened at $12.38 on Thursday. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $29.43.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($23.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($23.64).

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $188,667,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,472,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,392,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,485,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing drugs for cardiopulmonary disease. The company’s product pipeline consist AV-101. Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

