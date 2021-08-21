United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) vs. Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Head to Head Analysis

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) and Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

United Security Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Heartland BancCorp pays an annual dividend of $2.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Heartland BancCorp pays out 34.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Security Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. United Security Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations for United Security Bancshares and Heartland BancCorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Security Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Heartland BancCorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Heartland BancCorp has a consensus target price of $97.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.18%. Given Heartland BancCorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Heartland BancCorp is more favorable than United Security Bancshares.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.0% of United Security Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Heartland BancCorp shares are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of United Security Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Heartland BancCorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

United Security Bancshares has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heartland BancCorp has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares United Security Bancshares and Heartland BancCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Security Bancshares 22.50% 7.05% 0.72% Heartland BancCorp 24.71% N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares United Security Bancshares and Heartland BancCorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Security Bancshares $39.09 million 3.55 $8.96 million N/A N/A Heartland BancCorp $70.14 million 2.58 $14.77 million $7.33 12.35

Heartland BancCorp has higher revenue and earnings than United Security Bancshares.

Summary

United Security Bancshares beats Heartland BancCorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit. It also offers real estate mortgage, commercial and industrial, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as agricultural, installment, and student loans. In addition, the company provides online and mobile banking, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, payroll direct deposit, cashier's check, cash management, traveler's check, money order, and foreign draft services, as well as interactive teller machines and ATM services. As of January 27, 2021, it operated 12 full-service branch offices in Fresno, Bakersfield, Campbell, Caruthers, Coalinga, Firebaugh, Mendota, Oakhurst, San Joaquin, and Taft. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Fresno, California.

Heartland BancCorp Company Profile

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising home mortgage loans; personal loans, such as home equity and personal unsecured loans, as well as automobile, boat, motorcycle, power sport vehicle, recreational vehicle, and trailer loans; commercial and residential real estate loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, and working capital lines of credit and equipment financing; participation loans; financial solutions for various markets; and agribusiness lending solutions. In addition, the company offers credit and debit cards, wire transfers, night depository, safe deposit boxes, cashier's checks, notary services, overdraft protection, treasury management, retirement and education planning, wealth management, mobile wallet, and online banking services, as well as insurance products and services. It operates through a network of 19 full-service banking offices in central Ohio and northern Kentucky. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Whitehall, Ohio.

