Prospex Oil and Gas (LON:PXOG) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.52

Prospex Oil and Gas PLC (LON:PXOG) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.52 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 2.30 ($0.03). Prospex Oil and Gas shares last traded at GBX 1.53 ($0.02), with a volume of 540,413 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £1.35 million and a P/E ratio of -15.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.52.

About Prospex Oil and Gas (LON:PXOG)

Prospex Oil And Gas Plc operates as an oil and gas investment company in Europe. It has a 50% economic interest in the exploration area of the EIV-1 Suceava Concession in Romania; and 17% working interest in the Podere Gallina Exploration Permit, which covers an area of 500 square kilometers located in onshore northern Italy in the Po Valley.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Prospex Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospex Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.