Somero Enterprises (LON:SOM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 489 ($6.39). Somero Enterprises shares last traded at GBX 477.50 ($6.24), with a volume of 52,569 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market cap of £268.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 466.49.

About Somero Enterprises (LON:SOM)

Somero Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, assembles, remanufactures, sells, and distributes concrete leveling, contouring, and placing equipment worldwide. It also offers related parts and accessories, as well as provides training services. The company's proprietary products include the CopperHead, Mini Screed C, S-485 Laser Screed, S-940 Laser Screed, S-22EZ Advanced Laser Screed, S-15R Laser Screed, S-10A Laser Screed, S-840 Laser Screed, S-158C Laser Screed, and S-22E Laser Screed machines, as well as the 3-D Profiler System software and the Somero Floor Levelness System.

