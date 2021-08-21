Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Agile Group stock opened at $57.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Agile Group has a 1 year low of $57.34 and a 1 year high of $77.55.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Agile Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agile Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 53.01 million square meters in 84 cities located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, Hong Kong, and internationally.

