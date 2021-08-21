NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Short Interest Update

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 920,100 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the July 15th total of 764,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 294,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $186,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $68,805.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in NorthWestern by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 19,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 3.6% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 3.0% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NorthWestern stock opened at $64.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. NorthWestern has a 52-week low of $47.43 and a 52-week high of $70.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.17.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $298.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.31 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NorthWestern will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.03%.

NWE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

