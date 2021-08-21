Short Interest in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Increases By 20.1%

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,630,000 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the July 15th total of 5,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 9.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 9,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 267,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,059,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 500,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $30,125,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,756,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,822,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,720,703 shares of company stock valued at $343,745,160. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get C3.ai alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in C3.ai in the second quarter worth $2,672,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in C3.ai by 42.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 12,135 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in C3.ai by 61,600.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in C3.ai by 12.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC increased its position in C3.ai by 158.7% during the second quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. 42.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C3.ai stock opened at $45.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.62. C3.ai has a 12 month low of $44.35 and a 12 month high of $183.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -50.57.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.60 million. C3.ai’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that C3.ai will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on C3.ai from $141.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on C3.ai from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on C3.ai from $98.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.22.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.